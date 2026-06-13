Usyk meets Trump at the White House

Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has met with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

As reported by İdman.Biz, a photo of the meeting was shared on the boxer’s social media accounts. The image shows Usyk and Trump shaking hands in the Oval Office. No details of their conversation have been disclosed.

The visit is the latest in a series of appearances by the undefeated champion at major US government institutions. Earlier this week, Usyk visited the Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense. The Ukrainian boxer also chose not to reveal the purpose of that trip.

The past few weeks have been successful for Usyk both inside and outside the ring. On May 23, he successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title by defeating Dutch fighter Rico Verhoeven via technical knockout in the 11th round.

The 39-year-old remains unbeaten in professional boxing. Usyk has compiled a perfect record of 25 victories in 25 fights, further cementing his status as one of the most accomplished boxers of his generation.

Holder of the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, Usyk is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in world boxing and is expected to remain a central figure in the sport in the coming years.