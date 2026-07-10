Azerbaijan names squad for international U-19 boxing tournament in Germany

Azerbaijan's U-19 boxing team will compete at an international tournament in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, which gets underway on July 11, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the four-day competition will feature some of the country's most promising young boxers under the guidance of head coach Elbrus Rzayev and coach Yadigar Mammadov.

The boys' squad includes Ali Aliyev (50 kg), Nihat Gasimov (55 kg), Ali Bakhishov, Subhan Babayev and Togrul Guliyev (all 60 kg), Shahin Aslanov (65 kg), Rza Rzayev (70 kg), Renat Giyasli (75 kg), as well as Saftar Mammadzade and Mahammad Jafarov (both +90 kg).

In the women's competition, head coach Ilkin Agayev has selected Banuchichek Nasirli (48 kg) and Gular Huseynova (51 kg) to represent Azerbaijan.

Elkhan Guliyev will also represent Azerbaijan at the tournament as an international referee.

The event is expected to attract talented young boxers from several countries and serves as an important opportunity for athletes to gain international experience ahead of future European and world-level competitions.