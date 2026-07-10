10 July 2026
EN

Azerbaijan names squad for international U-19 boxing tournament in Germany

Boxing
News
10 July 2026 15:14
15
Azerbaijan names squad for international U-19 boxing tournament in Germany

Azerbaijan's U-19 boxing team will compete at an international tournament in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, which gets underway on July 11, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the four-day competition will feature some of the country's most promising young boxers under the guidance of head coach Elbrus Rzayev and coach Yadigar Mammadov.

The boys' squad includes Ali Aliyev (50 kg), Nihat Gasimov (55 kg), Ali Bakhishov, Subhan Babayev and Togrul Guliyev (all 60 kg), Shahin Aslanov (65 kg), Rza Rzayev (70 kg), Renat Giyasli (75 kg), as well as Saftar Mammadzade and Mahammad Jafarov (both +90 kg).

In the women's competition, head coach Ilkin Agayev has selected Banuchichek Nasirli (48 kg) and Gular Huseynova (51 kg) to represent Azerbaijan.

Elkhan Guliyev will also represent Azerbaijan at the tournament as an international referee.

The event is expected to attract talented young boxers from several countries and serves as an important opportunity for athletes to gain international experience ahead of future European and world-level competitions.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Roy Jones Jr. to attend IBA Champions' Night in Baku
9 July 13:42
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. to attend IBA Champions' Night in Baku

The boxing legend will accompany Azerbaijan's world champion Subhan Mammadov to the ring at the Sea Breeze Resort

Evander Holyfield to visit Baku
1 July 12:28
Boxing

Evander Holyfield to visit Baku

Four-time world champion to attend IBA Champions Night as special guest
Usyk plans final career fight in the United States
29 June 12:28
Boxing

Usyk plans final career fight in the United States

Ukrainian champion targets farewell bout on American soil

Azerbaijan boxing team departs for Olympic Hopes tournament in Sarajevo
17 June 16:30
Boxing

Azerbaijan boxing team departs for Olympic Hopes tournament in Sarajevo

National squad to compete in U-17 and U-19 categories
Usyk meets Trump at the White House
13 June 10:48
Boxing

Usyk meets Trump at the White House

The undefeated world champion continues a series of visits to key US government institutions
Ex-world boxing champion declared wanted in the United States
28 May 11:33
Boxing

Ex-world boxing champion declared wanted in the United States

Gervonta Davis reportedly disappeared after being released on bail during an ongoing investigation

Most read

Infantino sparks debate after posing with Egyptian flag at World Cup match
8 July 14:12
World Cup 2026

Infantino sparks debate after posing with Egyptian flag at World Cup match

FIFA president faces criticism over neutrality as Egypt's controversial exit continues to dominate headlines
Ovechkin settles property dispute with Florida neighbor
9 July 11:54
World Cup 2026

Ovechkin settles property dispute with Florida neighbor

The Washington Capitals captain has reached an out-of-court agreement after a years-long legal battle over water damage

Argentina and Switzerland complete FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final lineup
8 July 09:19
World Cup 2026

Argentina and Switzerland complete FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final lineup - VIDEO

Defending champions stage dramatic comeback as Switzerland ends a 72-year wait for a World Cup quarter-final
Vozinha Linked With Inter Miami Move After World Cup Heroics – VIDEO
8 July 12:30
Football

Vozinha Linked With Inter Miami Move After World Cup Heroics – VIDEO

Cabo Verde's veteran goalkeeper could join Lionel Messi's club following a breakout FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign