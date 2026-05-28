Ex-world boxing champion declared wanted in the United States

American boxer Gervonta Davis has reportedly been declared wanted by law enforcement authorities in the US state of Maryland, according to ESPN, İdman.Biz reports.

The former world champion had been arrested in Miami at the end of January following a complaint filed by his former girlfriend. Davis was accused of assault, unlawful restraint and attempted kidnapping.

After his arrest, the 31-year-old boxer was released on an $8,500 bail bond and reportedly agreed to cooperate with investigators. However, according to the latest reports, Davis later disappeared from the authorities’ radar, leading to a warrant being issued.

Davis, one of boxing’s biggest stars in recent years, has enjoyed an unbeaten professional career and held world titles in multiple weight divisions. Known for his knockout power and huge pay-per-view appeal, the Baltimore-born fighter has also faced several legal controversies outside the ring throughout his career.

The American has not publicly commented on the latest developments surrounding the case.

Despite his success in boxing, Davis’ career has repeatedly been overshadowed by off-ring incidents, including previous legal issues and allegations of domestic violence.

Tags: Gervonta Davis, boxing, ESPN, Maryland, USA, world champion