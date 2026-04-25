Azerbaijan boxers secure four semi-final spots at World Cup in Brazil - PHOTO

Team guarantees at least four medals after dominant quarter-final display in Foz do Iguaçu

Azerbaijan Boxing Federation has confirmed a perfect record for its fighters at the quarter-final stage of the Boxing World Cup in Foz do Iguaçu, with all four Azerbaijani athletes progressing to the semi-finals, İdman.Biz reports.

In the 50kg division, Subhan Mammadov advanced after his opponent Rudolf Garboyan was unable to continue due to injury. He will now face Anvarjan Khodjiyev of Kyrgyzstan for a place in the final.

Nabi Isgandarov (70kg) claimed his third consecutive victory of the tournament, edging past Kazakhstan’s Farukh Tokhtassunov in a closely contested bout decided 3:2 on points. He is set to meet Brazil’s Kaian Reis in the semi-finals.

At 75kg, Saidjamshid Jafarov defeated Kazakhstan’s Sanjar-Ali Begaliyev by a 4:1 decision and will next take on Italy’s Gabriel Guidi Rontani as he targets a place in the final. Meanwhile, heavyweight Mahammad Abdullayev (+90kg) delivered a commanding performance, beating Croatia’s Luka Pratljacic 5:0 after winning all three rounds, and will now face Norway’s Omar Shiha.

With all four boxers guaranteed at least bronze medals, Azerbaijan remain firmly in contention for multiple titles as the tournament approaches its conclusion on 26 April. The strong showing highlights the depth and form of the national team on the international stage.