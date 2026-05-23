World Boxing plans to introduce AI-assisted judging

The newly established World Boxing is planning to introduce artificial intelligence-assisted judging at its tournaments as part of efforts to improve fairness and transparency in the sport.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the announcement was made by Alimzhan Akayev, vice-president for international relations at the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, during the organisation’s annual conference.

According to Akayev, AI technology is expected to be used as an additional judging tool during World Boxing events. The system would analyse the number of punches landed, the accuracy of strikes and their impact power in real time, with the aim of significantly reducing the influence of human error in scoring.

The integration of the system into official competitions is currently planned for late this year or early next year.

World Boxing is also considering another major rule change linked to athlete safety. Protective headgear could return to Olympic-style boxing from the end of this year or the beginning of next year as part of wider measures aimed at improving fighter welfare.

The federation was created amid ongoing changes in international amateur boxing governance and has been pushing for reforms designed to modernise the sport and strengthen judging credibility following years of controversy over officiating.