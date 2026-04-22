22 April 2026
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Azerbaijan boxers advance with dominant wins at World Cup in Brazil

Boxing
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22 April 2026 13:16
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Azerbaijan boxers advance with dominant wins at World Cup in Brazil

Azerbaijan’s boxers made a strong start at the Boxing World Cup in Foz do Iguacu, with both national representatives securing victories on the second day of competition, Idman.Biz reports.

In the 55 kg division, Zidan Gunbatov defeated Uruguay’s Agustin Susloaga by unanimous decision (5:0), with scorecards reading 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28 and 30:27. The Azerbaijani will now face Spain’s Rafael Lozano Serrano on 23 April as he looks to continue his run in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Magomed Abdullayev (over 90 kg) also opened his campaign with a convincing 5:0 victory against Poland’s Jakub Domurad in the round of 16. Abdullayev is set to meet Croatia’s Luka Pratljacic in his next bout on 24 April.

The event in Brazil serves as an important ranking competition on the international calendar, with fighters aiming to improve their standings ahead of major championships. The World Cup will conclude on 26 April.

Idman.Biz
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