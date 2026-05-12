12 May 2026
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Jake Paul admits boxing future in doubt after jaw fracture against Anthony Joshua

Boxing
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12 May 2026 10:03
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Jake Paul admits boxing future in doubt after jaw fracture against Anthony Joshua

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul has revealed there is a “real possibility” that he may never return to the ring after suffering a fractured jaw in his bout against former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua, İdman.Biz reports.

The pair met in December last year, with Joshua stopping Paul by knockout in the sixth round. It later emerged that Paul had sustained a broken jaw during the contest, raising serious concerns over his long-term future in boxing.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Paul said he is due to undergo further scans in the coming days to determine how well the injury is healing.

“Yes, in a couple of days I’ll get new scans on my jaw to evaluate the healing process. We’ll see what my doctor says to determine a more precise timeline, or whether I’ll ever be able to compete again — that’s definitely a real possibility,” Paul admitted.

The 29-year-old added that he has been feeling progressively better in recent weeks and has continued training lightly, although he has not yet been cleared to resume sparring.

“With each week I feel much better, but I definitely need medical clearance before I can start sparring again. I’m staying in shape and enjoying working on the pads,” he said.

Paul also admitted that his medical team remain cautious about any potential comeback.

“We need to figure out what’s smartest for me. My doctor definitely doesn’t want me to fight,” he added.

Idman.Biz
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