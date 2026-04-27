27 April 2026
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Azerbaijan set national record with historic medal haul at Boxing World Cup

Boxing
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27 April 2026 10:32
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Azerbaijan set national record with historic medal haul at Boxing World Cup

Azerbaijan’s boxing team delivered a landmark performance at the Boxing World Cup in Foz do Iguaçu, securing a record-breaking medal haul and confirming their growing presence in global amateur boxing.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the national side claimed three gold medals and one bronze, marking the first time Azerbaijan have achieved such a result at the tournament. Around 400 athletes from 49 countries competed, highlighting the scale and competitiveness of the event.

Subhan Mammadov was among the standout performers, taking gold in the 50kg division. The Azerbaijani boxer dominated Morocco’s Issam Bensayar in the final, winning all three rounds en route to a unanimous 5:0 decision.

Magomed Abdullayev added another title in the super-heavyweight category over 90kg, edging Armenia’s Davit Chaloyan by split decision, 3:2, in a closely contested final. The victory marked Azerbaijan’s third gold of the competition, with the national anthem played repeatedly in Brazil.

Earlier, Saidjamshid Jafarov had also secured gold in the 75kg division, while Nabi Iskenderov contributed a bronze medal in the 70kg category to complete the tally.

The result represents one of Azerbaijan’s strongest international showings in recent years and reflects continued investment in boxing development, as the country builds towards future Olympic cycles and major championships.

Idman.Biz
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