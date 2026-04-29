29 April 2026
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Team welcomed in Baku following landmark medal haul on the international stage - PHOTO/VIDEO

Boxing
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29 April 2026 09:20
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Team welcomed in Baku following landmark medal haul on the international stage

Azerbaijan’s national boxing team has returned to Baku after delivering a historic performance at the World Cup in Brazil.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the team landed in the Azerbaijani capital at 05:10 on 29 April, where they were greeted with an ceremony at the airport. Media representatives were also present to cover the team’s arrival after their standout achievement abroad.

Azerbaijan’s boxers claimed three gold medals and one bronze during the tournament, marking one of the most successful World Cup campaigns in the country’s boxing history. The result underlines the continued rise of Azerbaijani boxing on the global stage and strengthens its reputation as a growing force in international competition.

The achievement is expected to boost confidence within the squad ahead of upcoming major events, including continental championships and Olympic qualification cycles.

Islam Atakishiyev
Idman.Biz
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