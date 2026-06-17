17 June 2026
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Azerbaijan boxing team departs for Olympic Hopes tournament in Sarajevo

Boxing
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17 June 2026 16:30
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Azerbaijan boxing team departs for Olympic Hopes tournament in Sarajevo

The Azerbaijan boxing team has travelled to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to take part in the Olympic Hopes tournament, which begins on June 18.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the competition will run for three days and feature athletes from two age categories representing the country.

In the U-19 division, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ali Aliyev (50 kg), Nihat Gasimov (55 kg), Ali Bakhyshov (60 kg), Shahin Aslanov (65 kg), Rza Rzayev (70 kg), Saftaram Mammadzade (+90 kg) and Gular Huseynova (51 kg).

The U-17 squad includes Aysel Farajova (46 kg), Aydan Ismayilli (48 kg), Fatima Mammadli (50 kg), Jamila Muradli (57 kg), Sema Abbasova (66 kg) and Khumar Jafarli (80 kg).

The youth team is led by head coach Elbrus Rzayev, while the girls' team is coached by Ilkin Agayev.

The Azerbaijani delegation is headed by Rovshan Huseynov, a board member of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation. The team departed for Sarajevo today and is scheduled to return to Baku on June 21.

The Olympic Hopes tournament is regarded as an important international platform for young boxers, providing valuable competitive experience and an opportunity to test themselves against promising athletes from other countries.

Idman.Biz
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