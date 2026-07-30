30 July 2026
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Oleksandr Usyk names Deontay Wilder as possible opponent for farewell fight

Boxing
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30 July 2026 13:14
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Oleksandr Usyk names Deontay Wilder as possible opponent for farewell fight

Ukrainian boxing star Oleksandr Usyk has spoken about the possibility of facing American heavyweight Deontay Wilder in the final fight of his professional career.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Usyk recently vacated his WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight world titles as he prepares for what is expected to be his farewell appearance in the professional ring.

Asked why a potential fight against Wilder appeals to him, Usyk highlighted the American's status and experience at the highest level.

“Listen, this guy has been a top boxer for the last ten years. He was a world champion. He is a dangerous guy,” Usyk said in an interview with All Out Fighting.

The Ukrainian was also asked whether defeating Wilder would bring him additional recognition.

“I don't fight for glory. It's just my life,” Usyk replied.

Usyk remains undefeated in professional boxing, having won all 25 of his fights. Wilder, a former WBC heavyweight champion renowned for his knockout power, has recorded 45 victories in 50 professional bouts.

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