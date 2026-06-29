29 June 2026
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Usyk plans final career fight in the United States

Boxing
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29 June 2026 12:28
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Usyk plans final career fight in the United States

Alexander Usyk is planning to stage the final fight of his professional boxing career in the United States.

Sergey Lapin, the director of the Ukrainian boxer, revealed that ending his career in the U.S. has long been one of Usyk's main goals, İdman.Biz reports.

"For Alexander, the goal has always been to finish his legendary career with a final fight in the United States, where he will write the last chapter of his boxing legacy," Lapin told ESPN.

Earlier, the 39-year-old Usyk vacated the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles ahead of what is expected to be his farewell appearance in the ring.

Usyk is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of his generation. He became undisputed world champion at cruiserweight before moving up to heavyweight, where he also reached the top of the division.

The Ukrainian has fought 25 times as a professional and remains unbeaten, with 25 victories.

Idman.Biz
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