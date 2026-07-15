Azerbaijan wins six medals at U-19 boxing tournament in Germany

Azerbaijan's U-19 boxing team secured six medals at an international tournament held in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the national team finished the competition with three silver and three bronze medals.

Ali Aliyev (50 kg), Nihat Gasimov (55 kg) and Subhan Babayev (60 kg) each claimed silver medals after reaching the finals of their respective weight categories.

Meanwhile, Toghrul Guliyev (60 kg), Shahin Aslanov (65 kg) and Saftar Mammadzade (+90 kg) completed Azerbaijan's medal haul by earning bronze.

The tournament brought together promising young boxers from several countries and served as an important stage in the development of athletes ahead of future European and world youth competitions.