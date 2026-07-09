9 July 2026
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Roy Jones Jr. to attend IBA Champions' Night in Baku

Boxing
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9 July 2026 13:42
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Roy Jones Jr. to attend IBA Champions' Night in Baku

Boxing legend and former world champion Roy Jones Jr. will be a special guest at the IBA Champions' Night event in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the American icon will attend the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Sea Breeze Resort.

According to the federation, Azerbaijan's world champion Subhan Mammadov will make his ring walk accompanied by Roy Jones Jr. Organizers also announced that one of the greatest boxers in history has prepared a special surprise for the fans attending the event.

IBA Champions' Night will be held on July 10 at 19:00 local time at the Sea Breeze Resort in Baku.

The event is expected to bring together leading Azerbaijani boxers and international guests as part of the International Boxing Association's efforts to promote professional boxing and showcase top talent in the region.

Idman.Biz
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