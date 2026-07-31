31 July 2026
EN

International boxing coaching seminar to be held in Baku

Boxing
News
31 July 2026 13:41
46
International boxing coaching seminar to be held in Baku

Another coaching seminar will be organized in Baku with the support of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

İdman.Biz reports that the training programme, which will be held for the second time this year, will be led by experienced Polish specialist Adam Kusior, the author of an international boxing textbook.

The seminar at the Baku Boxing Center will primarily target young local coaches. Kusior will provide training on recent changes to boxing rules and their implementation, as well as methods for further improving the coaching and training process.

The programme will take place from August 3 to 9 and will include both theoretical and practical sessions. The participating coaches will take an examination following the completion of the course.

Around 30 coaches are expected to attend the seminar, with certificates to be awarded to those who successfully pass the examination.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Oleksandr Usyk names Deontay Wilder as possible opponent for farewell fight
30 July 13:14
Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk names Deontay Wilder as possible opponent for farewell fight

The Ukrainian star explained why the former world heavyweight champion remains an attractive opponent
Azerbaijan wins six medals at U-19 boxing tournament in Germany
15 July 14:42
Boxing

Azerbaijan wins six medals at U-19 boxing tournament in Germany

The national youth team claimed three silver and three bronze medals in Frankfurt (Oder)
Azerbaijan names squad for international U-19 boxing tournament in Germany
10 July 15:14
Boxing

Azerbaijan names squad for international U-19 boxing tournament in Germany

A 12-member team will compete in Frankfurt (Oder) as part of preparations for future international events
Roy Jones Jr. to attend IBA Champions' Night in Baku
9 July 13:42
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. to attend IBA Champions' Night in Baku

The boxing legend will accompany Azerbaijan's world champion Subhan Mammadov to the ring at the Sea Breeze Resort

Evander Holyfield to visit Baku
1 July 12:28
Boxing

Evander Holyfield to visit Baku

Four-time world champion to attend IBA Champions Night as special guest
Usyk plans final career fight in the United States
29 June 12:28
Boxing

Usyk plans final career fight in the United States

Ukrainian champion targets farewell bout on American soil

Most read

FIFA responds after IFAB overturns Embolo red card decision
29 July 09:36
World football

FIFA responds after IFAB overturns Embolo red card decision

World football's governing body defends VAR interpretation following controversial Switzerland dismissal

Schweinsteiger recalls difficult period under Mourinho at Manchester United
29 July 12:41
World football

Schweinsteiger recalls difficult period under Mourinho at Manchester United

German legend reveals he was separated from first team and trained with youth players
Sabah's Polish barrier: How Azerbaijan changed the history of European duels
29 July 17:13
Azerbaijan football

Sabah's Polish barrier: How Azerbaijan changed the history of European duels

The history of European encounters with Polish clubs long went against Azerbaijani teams, but the trend has changed in recent years
Sabah become fourth Azerbaijani club to reach Champions League third qualifying round
29 July 11:33
Azerbaijan football

Sabah become fourth Azerbaijani club to reach Champions League third qualifying round

Baku side match achievements of Baku, Neftchi and Qarabag