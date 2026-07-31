International boxing coaching seminar to be held in Baku

Another coaching seminar will be organized in Baku with the support of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

İdman.Biz reports that the training programme, which will be held for the second time this year, will be led by experienced Polish specialist Adam Kusior, the author of an international boxing textbook.

The seminar at the Baku Boxing Center will primarily target young local coaches. Kusior will provide training on recent changes to boxing rules and their implementation, as well as methods for further improving the coaching and training process.

The programme will take place from August 3 to 9 and will include both theoretical and practical sessions. The participating coaches will take an examination following the completion of the course.

Around 30 coaches are expected to attend the seminar, with certificates to be awarded to those who successfully pass the examination.