Bare-knuckle fighters engage in nearly four-minute staredown - VIDEO

Cuban bare-knuckle fighter Yoel Romero and Britain's Darren Till were involved in an intense pre-fight staredown that lasted for more than three and a half minutes. As reported by İdman.Biz, the incident took place during the BKFC 94 pre-event press conference in Manchester.

Romero and Till refused to take their eyes off each other despite repeated attempts by BKFC president Dave Feldman and security personnel to end the face-off. Neither fighter backed down before they were eventually separated.

The former UFC stars are set to headline BKFC 94 on September 26 at Manchester's AO Arena. The bout will be contested in the light heavyweight division.

Till heads into the fight after knocking out Aaron Chalmers on May 30, while Romero won his most recent contest by first-round technical knockout against Alex Nicholson.