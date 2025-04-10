12 April 2025
WATCH: Luka Dončić scores 45 in emotional Dallas return, Lakers clinch playoff spot - VIDEO

10 April 2025 09:45
Luka Dončić delivered a stunning 45-point performance in his emotional return to Dallas, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from securing a 112-97 victory over the Mavericks, clinching a playoff berth.

Idman.biz, citing CNN, reports that in his first game back at American Airlines Center since being traded in the February blockbuster deal, Dončić shot 16-of-28 from the field, including seven three-pointers.

He also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists, and recorded four steals. His 45 points marked his 46th career 40-point game.

The Mavericks honored Dončić, their former star and 2024 NBA Finals leader, with a two-minute tribute video before the game. Overcome with emotion, Dončić wiped away tears during the tribute, while the crowd and Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki gave him a standing ovation.

After the game, Dončić expressed his gratitude for the support he received from fans and teammates. “Everybody saw the way I reacted to the video, all these fans, I really appreciate it, all the teammates I had, everybody had my back,” he said in an on-court ESPN interview. “I’m happy. I love these fans. I love this city, but it’s time to move on.”

The Mavericks fan base voiced their displeasure with the trade, chanting “Fire Nico!” in reference to the team's general manager, who orchestrated the deal.

Despite the emotional night, Dončić was dominant, leading the Lakers to a 60-57 halftime lead with 31 points in the first half. This marked his first 30-point half as a Laker. His performance followed a triple-double in his first game against Dallas in February, helping the Lakers win 107-99.

For Dončić, returning to Dallas was a nostalgic experience, filled with cherished memories of his six-and-a-half years with the Mavericks. “I came as a young kid here with 18, and I know this type of NBA,” he reflected. “It made me feel like home.”



