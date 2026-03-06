6 March 2026
LeBron James breaks NBA record for most career field goals made - VIDEO

Basketball
News
6 March 2026 12:04
LeBron James breaks NBA record for most career field goals made

LeBron James added another remarkable achievement to his legendary career, becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in field goals made during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120–113 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Idman.Biz reports.

The 41-year-old forward officially surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record, which had stood for more than three decades. James now has more than 15,838 made field goals in his career, edging past Abdul-Jabbar’s previous mark of 15,837. The former Lakers and Bucks star held the record since retiring in 1989.

James reached the milestone in his 21st NBA season, further cementing his reputation as one of the most durable and productive players in league history. Karl Malone ranks third on the all-time list with 13,528 made field goals.

Despite the record-breaking moment, the night ended in defeat for the Lakers as the defending champion Denver Nuggets secured a 120–113 victory. Still, the milestone added another chapter to a career already filled with historic achievements.

James is now closing in on another record - the most regular-season games played in NBA history. The Lakers star currently sits second on the all-time list with 1,606 games, trailing Robert Parish’s record of 1,611.

If James appears in each of the team’s upcoming games, he could surpass Parish as soon as March 16 when the Lakers face the Houston Rockets.

Idman.Biz
