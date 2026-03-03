Oleksandr Usyk sets sights on Ukrainian presidency after boxing career

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed he intends to run for president of Ukraine once he brings his glittering boxing career to a close, İdman.Biz reports.

The unified heavyweight world champion, who currently holds the WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO titles, said he plans to continue fighting for “a couple more years” before turning his attention to public service. Speaking in a video published on a Ukrainian Telegram channel, Usyk made clear that his political ambitions extend to the highest office.

“I still plan to box for a few more years,” he said when asked about his future. “And then I have plans to work for the state.”

When prompted about the possibility of entering politics at a local level — including becoming mayor of Konotop, a city in Ukraine’s Sumy region — Usyk dismissed the idea. “No. Look, I’m not going anywhere below president,” he replied.

Usyk, 39, is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished fighters of his generation, having previously unified the cruiserweight division before stepping up to heavyweight. His comments come at a time when sport and politics remain closely intertwined in Ukraine, with several high-profile athletes having taken on public roles in recent years.

While there is no formal timeline for any potential campaign, Usyk’s remarks are likely to spark debate about the intersection of sporting fame and political leadership in a country still navigating profound domestic and international challenges.