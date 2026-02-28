28 February 2026
EN

Half-court strike by Azerbaijan international sparks social media buzz - VIDEO

Basketball
News
28 February 2026 16:05
18
A spectacular long-range basket from Azerbaijan forward Jabrayil Akperov has ignited widespread discussion on social media following his side’s dramatic victory over Ireland in EuroBasket 2029 qualifying.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the moment came midway through the second quarter, with Azerbaijan running down the shot clock. From near the halfway line, Akperov launched an audacious attempt that found the net, stunning both opponents and spectators.

Such efforts can often shift momentum, and this one proved decisive. Trailing at that stage of the contest, Azerbaijan used the momentum generated by the basket to claw their way back into the game. They went on to win the second quarter 23-16, laying the foundation for a tense finish.

The match ultimately ended 76-75 in Azerbaijan’s favour, marking the team’s first victory in the EuroBasket 2029 qualifying campaign. Beyond the result, Akperov’s fearless strike has become one of the standout moments of the round, widely shared and debated online.

