Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 team named for FIBA Champions Cup debut

Azerbaijan’s women’s 3x3 basketball team will make its first appearance at the FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup, with the national federation confirming both the squad and match schedule for the upcoming tournament.

According to İdman.Biz, the team will compete at the second edition of the event with a roster consisting of Arika Carter, Aleksandra Mollenhauer, Tatyana Deniskina and Brianna Fraser. The quartet will represent Azerbaijan in Group B against strong international opposition.

The Azerbaijani side will begin its campaign on 13 March with two group matches on the same day. They will first face Canada at 13:20 before taking on Thailand later in the afternoon at 16:05. The final group game is scheduled for 14 March, when Azerbaijan will meet Spain at 12:30.

The FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup brings together some of the strongest national teams in the rapidly growing urban format of basketball, which made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and has continued to expand globally.

Beyond the immediate competition, the stakes are significant. The tournament winner will secure the right to compete in the 2027 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, the 2027 FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup and the Olympic qualifying tournament for the 2028 Summer Games.

Idman.Biz
