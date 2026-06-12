Haaland attends NHL Final as Carolina move within one win of Stanley Cup

The Carolina Hurricanes moved to within one victory of the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 5 of the NHL Final.

According to İdman.Biz, the crucial matchup and saw Carolina take control of the series with another important victory.

One of the notable guests in attendance was Norway national team striker Erling Haaland. The star forward watched the game from the stands and attracted the attention of fans and broadcasters during the championship clash.

Carolina took advantage of home ice and delivered a strong performance, scoring four times to secure a 4-2 win over Vegas. The result puts the Hurricanes on the brink of capturing the Stanley Cup, with the Golden Knights now facing elimination.

Game 6 of the series will be a must-win encounter for Vegas as they attempt to keep their championship hopes alive.