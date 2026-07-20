Landau Lions extend contract of Lithuanian veteran Gediminas Orelik

Azerbaijani basketball club Landau Lions have announced a contract extension with Lithuanian forward Gediminas Orelik.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the club's press service, the 36-year-old will continue to represent the Lions during the 2026/27 season.

Orelik becomes one of the key players retained by the club ahead of the new campaign. Earlier this offseason, Landau Lions also signed James Frazier to a new two-year contract, while the club parted ways with Trevion Lamar, Jalon Shaw, Arinze Chidom and captain Aubrey McAlpine.

The contract extension underlines Landau Lions' ambition as the club prepares for one of the biggest seasons in its history. The Azerbaijani side will make its debut in the qualification rounds of the FIBA Basketball Champions League, becoming one of four Azerbaijani clubs set to compete in European competitions this season.

The experienced Orelik, who has enjoyed a long career in European basketball, is expected to play an important role as Landau Lions aim to make an impact on the continental stage.