Azerbaijani clubs discover potential European opponents

The potential opponents of Azerbaijan's three basketball clubs in this season's European competitions have been confirmed.

According to İdman.Biz, Neftchi, who will begin their campaign in the FIBA Europe Cup qualifying round, will advance to Group H if they overcome Estonia's Parnu in the qualification stage.

Should the Baku club progress, they will face Romania's CSM CSU Oradea, Switzerland's Fribourg Olympic Basket, Latvia's VEF Riga, Greece's Mykonos BC and Bulgaria's Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the group stage.

Ganja have already been drawn into Group C of the FIBA Europe Cup. The Azerbaijani side will take on Romania's Universitatea, Portugal's Sporting, Bulgaria's Rilski Sportist, Greece's Kolossos H Hotels and Türkiye's Esenler Erokspor.

Meanwhile, LANDAU Lions will compete in the qualifying rounds of the Basketball Champions League. If they fail to reach the Champions League regular season, they will continue their European campaign in the FIBA Europe Cup group stage.

In that scenario, the Azerbaijani club will join Group G, where their possible opponents are Switzerland's Lions de Genève, Denmark's Bakken Bears Aarhus, Portugal's Benfica, Türkiye's Yukatel Denizli Basket and the winner of the qualification tie between Slovakia's Prievidza and Croatia's Samobor.

The upcoming season marks another important opportunity for Azerbaijani basketball clubs to gain valuable international experience and improve the country's standing in European club competitions.