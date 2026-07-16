16 July 2026
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Sabah part ways with Hassani Gravett

Basketball
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16 July 2026 17:17
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Sabah part ways with Hassani Gravett

Sabah Basketball Club have announced the departure of American guard Hassani Gravett following the expiration of his contract.

According to İdman.Biz, the Baku-based club decided not to extend the agreement with the player, bringing an end to his successful spell with the Azerbaijani champions.

During his time at Sabah, Gravett established himself as one of the team's key performers. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the regular season on two occasions and also received the MVP award for the championship finals, playing a major role in the club's domestic success.

Sabah have emerged as one of Azerbaijan's strongest basketball teams in recent years, winning national titles and representing the country in European competitions. The club is expected to continue reshaping its roster ahead of the new season as it prepares for another campaign both domestically and on the international stage.

The departure of Gravett marks the end of a highly productive partnership, with the American leaving as one of the most decorated foreign players in the club's recent history.

Idman.Biz
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