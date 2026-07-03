Neftchi 3x3 women begin Marseille World Series campaign

Neftchi's women's 3x3 basketball team will begin its campaign today at the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series in Marseille, France, İdman.Biz reports.

The Azerbaijani side has been drawn into Pool A, where it will face the national teams of Hungary and Slovakia in its opening games.

Neftchi will first take on Hungary at 19:30 before returning to the court later in the evening to play Slovakia at 21:35.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series is one of the premier events on the international 3x3 basketball calendar, bringing together top club and national teams from around the world. The tournament offers valuable ranking points and high-level international competition throughout the season.

Neftchi will be aiming for a strong start in Marseille as they look to advance from the group stage and continue Azerbaijan's growing presence in international 3x3 basketball.