Azerbaijan's Agbason sets two records at FIBA U18 European Championship

Azerbaijan men's national team centre Emmanuel Agbason set two all-time records at the FIBA U18 European Championship Division B, as reported by İdman.Biz.

In its review of the tournament, FIBA highlighted the 16-year-old as one of the competition's standout individual performers.

Across eight games, Agbason averaged 16.4 points, 16.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game, while posting an average efficiency rating of 30.9.

The Azerbaijani finished the tournament first in rebounds, blocks and efficiency, fifth in scoring and sixth in steals.

His average of 16.6 rebounds per game established a new Division B record, surpassing the previous mark of 15.9, set by England's Dan Clark in 2006.

Agbason also broke the tournament record for blocks, averaging 5.0 per game, eclipsing the previous record of 4.2 established by Slovakia's Boris Bojanovsky in 2011.

His average efficiency rating of 30.9 ranks as the second-highest in the history of the competition. The record of 32.0 remains held by Bojanovsky.

Agbason came close to recording a triple-double on two occasions. Against Portugal, he finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks, while he posted 21 points, 22 rebounds and nine blocks versus Montenegro. He ended the tournament with an outstanding performance against Iceland, recording 23 points and 23 rebounds.

Azerbaijan finished the tournament in 16th place.