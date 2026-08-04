4 August 2026
EN

Azerbaijan's Agbason sets two records at FIBA U18 European Championship

Basketball
News
4 August 2026 15:14
64
Azerbaijan's Agbason sets two records at FIBA U18 European Championship

Azerbaijan men's national team centre Emmanuel Agbason set two all-time records at the FIBA U18 European Championship Division B, as reported by İdman.Biz.

In its review of the tournament, FIBA highlighted the 16-year-old as one of the competition's standout individual performers.

Across eight games, Agbason averaged 16.4 points, 16.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game, while posting an average efficiency rating of 30.9.

The Azerbaijani finished the tournament first in rebounds, blocks and efficiency, fifth in scoring and sixth in steals.

His average of 16.6 rebounds per game established a new Division B record, surpassing the previous mark of 15.9, set by England's Dan Clark in 2006.

Agbason also broke the tournament record for blocks, averaging 5.0 per game, eclipsing the previous record of 4.2 established by Slovakia's Boris Bojanovsky in 2011.

His average efficiency rating of 30.9 ranks as the second-highest in the history of the competition. The record of 32.0 remains held by Bojanovsky.

Agbason came close to recording a triple-double on two occasions. Against Portugal, he finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks, while he posted 21 points, 22 rebounds and nine blocks versus Montenegro. He ended the tournament with an outstanding performance against Iceland, recording 23 points and 23 rebounds.

Azerbaijan finished the tournament in 16th place.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Irina Shayk reportedly dating NBA star Devin Booker
29 July 16:38
Basketball

Irina Shayk reportedly dating NBA star Devin Booker

Supermodel linked with Phoenix Suns leader after pair spotted together in the Hamptons

Landau Lions extend contract of Lithuanian veteran Gediminas Orelik
20 July 15:57
Basketball

Landau Lions extend contract of Lithuanian veteran Gediminas Orelik

The experienced forward will remain with the Azerbaijani club as it prepares for its debut in the Basketball Champions League qualification
Sabah part ways with Hassani Gravett
16 July 17:17
Basketball

Sabah part ways with Hassani Gravett

Former MVP leaves Azerbaijani champions after contract expires

Azerbaijani clubs discover potential European opponents
16 July 16:07
Basketball

Azerbaijani clubs discover potential European opponents

Neftchi, Ganja and LANDAU Lions learn their paths in FIBA club competitions

Neftchi signs Azerbaijan international Jabrayil Akperov
15 July 15:59
Basketball

Neftchi signs Azerbaijan international Jabrayil Akperov

The Baku club strengthens its roster with one of the country's leading basketball players
Azerbaijani clubs discover path to FIBA Europe Cup 2026/27
8 July 17:50
Basketball

Azerbaijani clubs discover path to FIBA Europe Cup 2026/27

Ganja BK qualify directly for regular season while Neftchi IK face qualification round

Most read

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
3 August 10:09
World football

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The MLS side have reportedly revived their interest in the Napoli midfielder as a potential star signing
Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents
3 August 14:56
Azerbaijan football

Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents

The Azerbaijani side would face either Hapoel Be'er Sheva or Red Star Belgrade if they overcome Aarhus in the third qualifying round
2029 Club World Cup faces uncertainty
3 August 11:56
World football

2029 Club World Cup faces uncertainty

FIFA has yet to secure an agreement with Europe's top clubs, while the host nation also remains undecided
Fenerbahçe open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr
3 August 17:50
World football

Fenerbahçe open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr

The Turkish giants have reportedly contacted Crystal Palace over a move for the Senegal international