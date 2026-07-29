Irina Shayk reportedly dating NBA star Devin Booker

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker are reportedly in a relationship, with their romance becoming a major talking point in the US media.

As reported by İdman.Biz with reference to People, sources close to the celebrities have confirmed that the 40-year-old model and the 29-year-old NBA player are dating after months of speculation about their relationship.

Booker was reportedly photographed leaving a coffee shop in East Hampton last weekend, where eyewitnesses claimed he had breakfast with Shayk. A video later emerged from a party in Montauk showing the supermodel spending much of the evening close to the Phoenix Suns guard, while Booker's security reportedly prevented guests from taking pictures of the pair.

Sources also claim that Shayk plans to attend NBA games to support Booker during the upcoming season.

Booker previously dated model Kendall Jenner for around two years. Shayk, meanwhile, has had several high-profile relationships. From 2010 to 2015, she dated Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following her split from Ronaldo, Shayk was in a long-term relationship with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. The former couple have a daughter, Lea, whom they continue to co-parent.