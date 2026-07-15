15 July 2026
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Neftchi signs Azerbaijan international Jabrayil Akperov

Basketball
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15 July 2026 15:59
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Neftchi signs Azerbaijan international Jabrayil Akperov

Neftchi Basketball Club has strengthened its squad by signing Azerbaijan international Jabrayil Akperov.

As learned by İdman.Biz, the Baku-based club has reached a one-year agreement with the national team player ahead of the new season.

Akperov spent the previous campaign with Ganja, where he helped the club win the Azerbaijan Cup. The team also finished third in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, with the forward playing a key role throughout the season.

The signing comes as Neftchi continues to reshape its roster following the departure of Azerbaijan national team captain Amil Hamzayev, who recently left the club.

Neftchi will be aiming to strengthen its position in domestic competitions next season, with Akperov expected to add valuable experience and depth to the squad.

Idman.Biz
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