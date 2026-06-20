20 June 2026
EN

Sumgayit hosts FIBA 3x3 World Tour as Azerbaijan teams begin campaign

Basketball
News
20 June 2026 10:59
10
Sumgayit hosts FIBA 3x3 World Tour as Azerbaijan teams begin campaign

The Sumgayit stage of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour gets underway today, bringing some of the world's top street basketball teams to Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, both the Azerbaijan national team and Neftchi SOCAR will represent the host nation at the tournament.

The Azerbaijani national team will begin its campaign in the qualification round. The team has been drawn into Group A, where it will face Thailand at 10:00 and Lithuania at 10:50. The qualification stage will determine which teams advance to the main draw.

Meanwhile, Neftchi SOCAR will start directly in the main tournament. The Azerbaijani club has been placed in Group A alongside Chinese side Yanjing and the China national team. Their matches are scheduled to begin at 16:05 and 17:55 respectively.

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour is the premier international competition in the discipline, featuring elite teams from around the world and offering valuable ranking points on the road to major international events.

Sumgayit has increasingly become a destination for international sporting events, and hosting a World Tour stage further highlights Azerbaijan's growing role in global basketball development.

The Sumgayit stage of the World Tour will conclude on June 21.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan men's basketball team hold open training session ahead of Belarus friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO
19 June 15:53
Basketball

Azerbaijan men's basketball team hold open training session ahead of Belarus friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO

Head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev discusses preparations for upcoming test matches and EuroBasket qualifiers
FIBA 3x3 labels Azerbaijan's victory "comeback of the year" - PHOTO/VIDEO
17 June 16:59
Basketball

FIBA 3x3 labels Azerbaijan's victory "comeback of the year" - PHOTO/VIDEO

National team overturn seven-point deficit late against San Marino in Euro Cup qualifier
Sabah appoints Lukas Grabauskas as sporting director
15 June 16:57
Basketball

Sabah appoints Lukas Grabauskas as sporting director

Former Lietkabelis executive brings extensive scouting and management experience to Azerbaijani club
Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball teams begin European Cup qualifying campaign
13 June 14:33
Basketball

Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball teams begin European Cup qualifying campaign

Men's and women's national teams set to open their qualification journey on Saturday
Knicks matter more than World Cup 2026: Baku-born New Yorker reveals local mood
13 June 13:48
World Cup 2026

Knicks matter more than World Cup 2026: Baku-born New Yorker reveals local mood

World Cup matches are being played near the metropolis, but for locals the NBA Finals remain the biggest sporting event
Fraser ruled out of FIBA 3x3 Women's Series event in Sumgayit
12 June 16:30
Basketball

Fraser ruled out of FIBA 3x3 Women's Series event in Sumgayit

Key Azerbaijan player to miss home tournament due to muscle injury

Most read

World Cup 2026: Ronaldo begins his sixth World Cup, England face old rivals
17 June 17:30
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Ronaldo begins his sixth World Cup, England face old rivals

The seventh matchday of the global football showpiece will complete the opening round in Groups K and L
Henry criticizes Ronaldo's decision-making in Portugal's World Cup draw
18 June 13:58
World Cup 2026

Henry criticizes Ronaldo's decision-making in Portugal's World Cup draw

French legend believes striker prioritized personal glory over team success against DR Congo
Arsenal and Atletico preparing blockbuster striker swap
17 June 12:57
World football

Arsenal and Atletico preparing blockbuster striker swap

Julian Alvarez could move to London, while Viktor Gyokeres heads to Madrid
World Cup 2026: England open with a win, Portugal drop points - İDMAN.BİZ review
18 June 09:32
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: England open with a win, Portugal drop points - İDMAN.BİZ review - VIDEO

Matchday seven featured key clashes in Groups K and L