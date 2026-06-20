Sumgayit hosts FIBA 3x3 World Tour as Azerbaijan teams begin campaign

The Sumgayit stage of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour gets underway today, bringing some of the world's top street basketball teams to Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, both the Azerbaijan national team and Neftchi SOCAR will represent the host nation at the tournament.

The Azerbaijani national team will begin its campaign in the qualification round. The team has been drawn into Group A, where it will face Thailand at 10:00 and Lithuania at 10:50. The qualification stage will determine which teams advance to the main draw.

Meanwhile, Neftchi SOCAR will start directly in the main tournament. The Azerbaijani club has been placed in Group A alongside Chinese side Yanjing and the China national team. Their matches are scheduled to begin at 16:05 and 17:55 respectively.

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour is the premier international competition in the discipline, featuring elite teams from around the world and offering valuable ranking points on the road to major international events.

Sumgayit has increasingly become a destination for international sporting events, and hosting a World Tour stage further highlights Azerbaijan's growing role in global basketball development.

The Sumgayit stage of the World Tour will conclude on June 21.