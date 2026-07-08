8 July 2026
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Azerbaijani clubs discover path to FIBA Europe Cup 2026/27

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8 July 2026 17:50
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Azerbaijani clubs discover path to FIBA Europe Cup 2026/27

The Azerbaijani clubs set to represent the country in the 2026/27 FIBA Europe Cup have been confirmed.

According to İdman.Biz, Ganja BK and Neftchi IK will compete in Europe's second-tier club basketball competition next season.

Ganja BK, who finished third in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, secured direct qualification for the FIBA Europe Cup regular season.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Neftchi IK will have to begin their European campaign in the qualifying round. Their potential opponents are Transcom Pärnu of Estonia, KB Peja of Kosovo and BC Prievidza of Slovakia.

The qualifying round draw will take place on July 16 in Munich, Germany.

Another Azerbaijani club, Landau Lions, will compete in the qualification rounds of the Basketball Champions League. Should they fail to reach the BCL regular season, they will continue their European campaign in the FIBA Europe Cup.

The participation of multiple Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions reflects the continued growth of basketball in the country, with domestic teams seeking to establish themselves on the continental stage.

Idman.Biz
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