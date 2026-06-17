FIBA 3x3 labels Azerbaijan's victory "comeback of the year" - PHOTO/VIDEO

The Azerbaijan men's 3x3 basketball team has attracted international attention following an incredible comeback during the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2026 qualifiers in Kosovo.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the official FIBA 3x3 account shared highlights of the game under the headline "Comeback of the Year."

The dramatic Group B clash against San Marino on June 13 appeared to be slipping away from Azerbaijan early on. By the sixth minute, San Marino had built a commanding 15-5 advantage.

Even with just 1 minute and 17 seconds remaining, Azerbaijan still trailed 20-14 and faced imminent elimination. However, the team produced a remarkable late surge, scoring seven unanswered points to completely turn the game around.

Azerbaijan eventually secured a stunning 21-20 victory, booking a place in the semi-finals and earning praise from basketball fans across Europe.

Despite the memorable comeback, Azerbaijan's campaign came to an end in the semi-finals, where they were defeated 21-10 by Cyprus.

Although the team fell short of qualifying for the final stage, their dramatic victory over San Marino became one of the standout moments of the tournament and was officially recognized by FIBA 3x3 as one of the most remarkable comebacks of the year.