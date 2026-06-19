19 June 2026
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Azerbaijan men's basketball team hold open training session ahead of Belarus friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO

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19 June 2026 15:53
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Azerbaijan men's basketball team hold open training session ahead of Belarus friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO

The Azerbaijan men's national basketball team held an open training session for media representatives at the Baku Sports Palace as preparations continue for upcoming international fixtures.

As reported by İdman.Biz, journalists were given the opportunity to observe the team's training process, assess the players' current form and learn more about the conditions provided for the national squad.

Following the session, Azerbaijan head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev answered questions from members of the media. The experienced specialist spoke in detail about the team's training camp, the psychological condition of the players and the overall level of readiness ahead of the upcoming matches.

Bakhshiyev also discussed preparations for two friendly games against Belarus, which will serve as important tests before the decisive stages of Azerbaijan's EuroBasket 2029 pre-qualification campaign.

The Azerbaijani team will face Belarus in Baku on June 20 and June 22. The matches are expected to help the coaching staff evaluate the squad and fine-tune tactical plans ahead of official competition.

Attention will then turn to the final group-stage games of the EuroBasket 2029 pre-qualifiers. Azerbaijan will travel to face Luxembourg on July 2 before hosting Ireland in Baku on July 5.

The national team is aiming to build momentum and improve its chances of advancing in the qualification process as it continues its preparations for future European competitions.

Idman.Biz
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