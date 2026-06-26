27 June 2026
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Azerbaijan to have two clubs in Basketball Champions League for first time

Basketball
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26 June 2026 16:12
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Azerbaijan to have two clubs in Basketball Champions League for first time

Azerbaijani basketball will be represented by two clubs in the FIBA Basketball Champions League for the first time next season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, national champions Sabah BC will compete in the regular season of the Basketball Champions League for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Landau Lions will make their European debut. The club will begin its first-ever continental campaign in the qualification stage of the Basketball Champions League.

The milestone marks another step forward for Azerbaijani club basketball, with two teams set to compete on the European stage in the same season for the first time.

Idman.Biz
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