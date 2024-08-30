Yunis Huseynov evaluated the lot of Qarabag: "It is possible to play"

"None of the teams that will compete in the group stage of the European League are weak."

Yunis Huseynov, former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He assessed the draw of the League stage of the Europa League. Huseynov said that, besides Qarabag, every club is at the same level: "It's true, some are stronger. Ajax was one of the best in the Netherlands. However, we cannot say what level it is now. In my opinion, not at the previous level. It is possible to play against all the teams that fall to us. We know the strength of Malmö (Sweden) and FCSB (Romania), it is possible to win. The main goal here is to collect maximum points. Tottenham (England), Olympiakos (Greece) are familiar opponents for us. I think that the Greeks have become stronger than in previous years. This can be seen when we look at the results. Tottenham is one of the best teams in England. Londoners are the favorites among these teams. Azerbaijan match with Bodo Glimt (Norway) falls in the cold months. Not a very strong opponent. Elfsborg (Sweden) is a suitable opponent of Qarabag.

According to Huseynov, the new format did not make a good impression on him.

The first 8 places in the league will go to the 1/8 finals, and the 9th-24th places will play in the playoffs.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz