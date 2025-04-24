Araz-Nakhchivan legionnaire: "Qarabağ has players who can change the fate of the match"

"I don't know the reason for the defeat".

Araz-Nakhchivan player Mico Kuzmanovic said this to AZERTAC while talking about the match in which they lost to Qarabag with a score of 0:3 in the second leg of the semi-final of the Azerbaijan Cup, Idman.biz reports.

The midfielder from Bosnia and Herzegovina said that despite the defeat, they prepared seriously for the match: "We knew that the match with Qarabag would be difficult. The opponent is a good team. There are players in the squad who can change the fate of the match. We had some losses. If we had taken advantage of our chances in the first half, everything could have been different.”

29-year-old player said that Aghdam club preferred a physical game: Qarabag scored a goal at the right time. It was difficult for us to compete after that. Now we don’t know whether we will compete in Europe or in the Conference League. The most important thing for us is to go further in the competitions we participate in. We try to improve our performance in every match.”

Nakhchivan club, based on the results of two matches, lost to Qarabag with a score of 1:3 and said goodbye to the cup.

Idman.biz