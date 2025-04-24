24 April 2025
EN

Araz-Nakhchivan legionnaire: "Qarabağ has players who can change the fate of the match"

Football
News
24 April 2025 16:00
9
Araz-Nakhchivan legionnaire: "Qarabağ has players who can change the fate of the match"

"I don't know the reason for the defeat".

Araz-Nakhchivan player Mico Kuzmanovic said this to AZERTAC while talking about the match in which they lost to Qarabag with a score of 0:3 in the second leg of the semi-final of the Azerbaijan Cup, Idman.biz reports.

The midfielder from Bosnia and Herzegovina said that despite the defeat, they prepared seriously for the match: "We knew that the match with Qarabag would be difficult. The opponent is a good team. There are players in the squad who can change the fate of the match. We had some losses. If we had taken advantage of our chances in the first half, everything could have been different.”

29-year-old player said that Aghdam club preferred a physical game: Qarabag scored a goal at the right time. It was difficult for us to compete after that. Now we don’t know whether we will compete in Europe or in the Conference League. The most important thing for us is to go further in the competitions we participate in. We try to improve our performance in every match.”

Nakhchivan club, based on the results of two matches, lost to Qarabag with a score of 1:3 and said goodbye to the cup.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Turan Tovuz does not want to let go of the legionnaire - he was offered a new contract
17:47
Football

Turan Tovuz does not want to let go of the legionnaire - he was offered a new contract

Turan Tovuz plans to keep its captain in the team
Samir Musayev: "Neftchi must solve its internal problems" - INTERVIEW
17:32
Football

Samir Musayev: "Neftchi must solve its internal problems" - INTERVIEW

He evaluated the semi-final matches of the Azerbaijan Cup
Footballer's house raided - wife and child kidnapped
17:17
Football

Footballer's house raided - wife and child kidnapped

The house of Ecuadorian Emelec football player Jackson Rodriguez was raided
Mini-football tournament held in Sheki - PHOTO
15:36
Football

Mini-football tournament held in Sheki - PHOTO

A mini-football tournament dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the UEFA Foundation for Children between the ages of 9-12 from orphanages located in Sheki
AFFA official at UEFA event - Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Aleksander Čefer at opening ceremony
13:50
Football

AFFA official at UEFA event - Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Aleksander Čefer at opening ceremony

UEFA's representative office in Turkiye will begin operations

New contract in La Liga club
13:22
Football

New contract in La Liga club

Spanish club Betis has extended the contract with footballer Marc Bartra

Most read

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
22 April 14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades
Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid
22 April 11:14
Other

Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and American gymnast Simone Biles were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year

New contract and possible suspension loom for Vinicius Junior
23 April 10:00
Football

New contract and possible suspension loom for Vinicius Junior

Brazilian international and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is close to extending his contract with the Spanish giants
WATCH: Surprise winner in Dutch Cup final
22 April 09:07
Football

WATCH: Surprise winner in Dutch Cup final

Go Ahead Eagles faced off against AZ Alkmaar in the decisive clash held in Rotterdam