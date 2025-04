UEFA's representative office in Turkiye will begin operations.

The opening ceremony of the representative office will be held in Istanbul today, Idman.biz reports.

AFFA will be represented at the event by Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UEFA President Aleksander Čefer and several federation leaders are expected to attend the opening ceremony.

Idman.biz