5 July 2025
EN

Liverpool to honor Diogo Jota’s contract and pay remaining salary to family

Football
News
5 July 2025 12:48
60
Liverpool will pay the amount owed to the late forward Diogo Jota’s family in accordance with the terms of his contract with the English club.

According to Idman.biz, this was reported by Record.

The car accident that claimed Jota’s life occurred on July 3. The footballer was traveling with his brother André Silva in a Lamborghini, which veered off the road and caught fire after a tire burst caused the driver to lose control and crash into a ditch.

Previously, Liverpool announced its intention to retire the number 20 shirt worn by the Portuguese forward. The club has also decided to fulfill the financial obligations of the remaining two years of Jota’s contract and pay the corresponding amount to his family.

Jota had been playing for Liverpool since 2020. During his time at the club, he played 182 matches, scored 65 goals, and provided 26 assists. He played a major role in Liverpool’s Premier League title win in the 2024/25 season.

Idman.biz

