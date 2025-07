A First League club has parted ways with its head coach.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that Mingachevir has separated from Fuzuli Mammadov.

Along with Mammadov, his assistants have also left Mingachevir team.

Mammadov took over the leadership of the city’s namesake club in January of this year. Under his management, Mingachevir finished the season in 4th place.

Idman.biz