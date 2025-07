Zira has traveled to Bolu, Turkiye.

The Baku-based club, which will represent Azerbaijan in the Conference League, will conduct the second phase of its training camp in the brotherly country, Idman.biz reports.

The team will remain in Turkiye until July 17 and plans to play four friendly matches during this period.

Zira will face Croatian side Hajduk in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Idman.biz