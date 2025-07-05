5 July 2025
Streets named after Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani

Football
News
5 July 2025 15:02
In Salto, a city of 115,000 people located on the border between Uruguay and Argentina, two streets have been named after Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani.

Both famous footballers were born in this city, Idman.biz reports.

According to the El Pais publication, not only Suárez and Cavani, but also other local sports legends have had streets named after them, footballer Pedro Virgilio Rocha, basketball players Omar “Chumbo” Arrestia and Nicolas Mazzarino, jockey Irineo Leguisamo, and football coach Anibal “Mano” Ruiz.

During the event, a new square called “Land of Champions” was opened with the participation of Uruguay’s Olympic flag bearer and former athlete Monica Falcioni. At the same time, a proposal was made to name Salto International Airport after Edinson Cavani.

