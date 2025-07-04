4 July 2025
EN

Football
News
4 July 2025 15:45
Nico Williams extends contract with Athletic Bilbao

Spanish winger Nico Williams has renewed his contract with Athletic Bilbao.

The player will remain with the club until 2035, Idman.biz reports.

Williams’ previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Under the new agreement, his transfer value is reported to have increased from approximately 58 million euros to 90 million euros.

Earlier, Barcelona had reportedly reached the final stages of negotiations to sign Nico Williams. Last season, he played 45 matches, scoring 11 goals and providing 7 assists. Transfermarkt currently values him at 70 million euros.

