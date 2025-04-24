New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League knockout rounds starting next season, according to a report by Germany’s Bild.

If teams are tied on aggregate after two legs, the winner could be determined directly via a penalty shootout—without going into extra time, Idman.biz reports.

This potential rule change aims to reduce player fatigue.

Additionally, teams that finish in the top eight during the new league-phase format are expected to gain the advantage of playing their second-leg matches at home in both the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Another rule under discussion is the return of a restriction that previously allowed clubs from the same country to face each other only from the quarterfinal stage onward. This regulation, which had been removed, may be reinstated.

