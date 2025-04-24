24 April 2025
Mini-football tournament held in Sheki - PHOTO

Football
News
24 April 2025 15:36
Mini-football tournament held in Sheki - PHOTO

AFFA and the Regional Development Public Union jointly organized a mini-football tournament dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the UEFA Foundation for Children between the ages of 9-12 from orphanages located in Sheki.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Head of the AFFA Mass Football Department, Farrukh Ismayilov, emphasized that such events play an important role in increasing children's interest in football and supporting their physical development, Idman.biz reports.

Later, AFFA's Social and Environmental Sustainability Manager, Kifayat Mustafayeva, said in her speech that such projects significantly contribute to the development of children's social skills, their ability to express themselves in an environment of equal opportunities and their more active integration into society.

Department Head of the Regional Development Public Union, Agshin Orujlu, spoke about the projects implemented by the union in order to increase interest in sports among the public and to grow the younger generation in a physically healthy way.

At the end of the competition, the winning teams were awarded by representatives of AFFA and the Regional Development Public Union. At the same time, all children participating in the tournament were presented with sportswear and equipment by AFFA.

The main goal of organizing the tournament is to support the physical and social development of children living in orphanages, increase their interest in sports, promote a healthy lifestyle, strengthen team spirit and stimulate their integration into society.

Idman.biz

