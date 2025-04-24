24 April 2025
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

MMA
News
24 April 2025 16:23
16
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced.

The payment has already been put on sale, Idman.biz reports.

The initial payment will go up from 100 manat to 1,700 manat depending on the sector.

Tickets can be purchased online through the iticket.az platform. According to the seating plan provided by the organizers, the hall is divided into sectors and different prices are set for each sector.

The event is being held by the UFC, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Baku City Ring.

Azerbaijani UFC fighters will also enter the octagon on the grand night. Nazim Sadikhov will fight Brazilian Nicolas Motta. Rafael Fiziyev will fight with Chilean Ignacio Bahomendes. It has not yet been determined whether Tofig Musayev will make his debut at this event.

The historic event will be held on June 21 this year in the Baku Crystal Hall.

Idman.biz

