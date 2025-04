The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami faced Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of their semifinal tie, Idman.biz reports.

The Canadian side came out on top at home, securing a 2-0 victory. Messi, meanwhile, failed to register a goal or assist for the third consecutive match, continuing an uncharacteristic quiet spell.

Despite the recent drought, Messi has contributed 8 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances this season.

Idman.biz