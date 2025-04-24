24 April 2025
Gara Garayev: There were two controversial episodes in the match with Qarabag"

Football
News
24 April 2025 12:33
16
Gara Garayev: There were two controversial episodes in the match with Qarabag"

It is always difficult to play against Qarabag".

Araz-Nakhchivan footballer Gara Garayev said this to AZERTAC while talking about the game in which they lost to Qarabag 0:3 in the second leg of the semi-final of the Azerbaijan Cup, Idman.biz reports.

He said that they fought decently on the field: "We were able to build good attacks. We had real goal chances. If we had been able to take advantage of our opportunities, maybe there could have been a different scenario".

Garayev said that two episodes in the match were controversial: "There were two mysterious episodes during the match. The first, in my opinion, was the situation between Carlos Jatoba and Bahul Mustafazada, which was a penalty. According to the referee, there was nothing serious there. We cannot say a word either. The second was Yassin Benzia's action. The referee was satisfied with showing a yellow card for that episode."

The experienced midfielder said that Araz-Nakhchivan deserves a good place: “We had serious problems with the squad after January. I didn’t play for a month either. It took time for the injured players to return and for them to regain their optimal form. Despite this, we will fight until the end. Going to the European Cups will be an incentive for us.”

Nakhchivan club lost to Qarabag 1:3 after two matches and said goodbye to the cup.

Idman.biz

