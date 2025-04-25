Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation, months after news broke of their separation.

The couple, who met in 1994 and married in 2014, had reportedly initiated divorce proceedings in January following a 30-year relationship, Idman.biz, citing the Goal, reports.

The split was said to be amicable, with both prioritizing the well-being of their three children. Sources claimed the strain in their relationship stemmed from Guardiola’s contract extension with Manchester City until 2027, while Serra had returned to Barcelona in 2019 with one of their children.

Recent reports now suggest that the pair may “give marriage a second chance,” signaling a possible U-turn on their divorce.

Idman.biz