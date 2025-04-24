Turan Tovuz does not want to let go of the legionnaire - he was offered a new contract

Turan Tovuz plans to keep its captain in the team.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sportal.az, that we are talking about Emmanuel Hakman.

Tovuz representative has started negotiations with the Togolese defender. Western representative has offered Hakman another one-year contract.

There is a high probability that an agreement will be reached between the parties. Because the African also intends to stay in the team.

Hakman has been playing for Turan Tovuz since September 14, 2023. His contract expires on June 30, 2025.

Idman.biz