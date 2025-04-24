24 April 2025
Samir Musayev: "Neftchi must solve its internal problems" - INTERVIEW

24 April 2025 17:32
Interview of veteran football player of Qarabag Samir Musayev to Idman.biz

- The semi-final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup has been concluded. Qarabag and Sabah are already in the final. How do you evaluate the matches that took place yesterday?

- There is nothing surprising in the result of the Qarabag - Araz-Nakhchivan match. Despite the defeat of the Agdam representative in the first match, anyone who asked would have said that they would advance to the final. And so it happened. The situation in the Sabah - Neftchi match was a little different. Since they are teams of the same level, anything could be expected at any moment. Whoever had more desire would have won. However, I thought in advance that Sabah would hardly lose the result it achieved in the first match.

- The penalty that was not given in the Qarabag - Araz-Nakhchivan match. This decision There are those who claim that it is unfair. What do you think about this?

- Even if that penalty was awarded, the result would still not have changed. Still, Qarabağ would have scored four goals and passed. If we do not trust the referee, there is a VAR system. If VAR does not show a penalty, then it means that there is no penalty. Believe me, if a penalty had been awarded against Qarabag, half of the nation would have said that there was no penalty. In any case, we must respect the referee's decision.

- Do you join those who call for Samir Abasov to resign?

- I have always said and I say again that a coach should not be appointed for one year. The most real example of this is Qarabag and Gurban Gurbanov. No coach can achieve anything in one year, this is impossible. Our clubs must change this approach. A coach came, did not give results, he should leave after three months. Such a thing does not happen. A specialist needs time to show his work. In world football, coaches do not change every three months, this is only in Azerbaijan. Neftchi changes eight coaches in a year. This is not going to achieve results. In my opinion, Samir Abasov should be given two to three years, given the green light so that he can form his own squad.

- Samir Abasov also specifically emphasized the squad issue at the press conference held after the match. Do you think this factor is a shield for him or the main reason for the defeat?

- I don’t want to interfere in their internal affairs. But I definitely have to say this. When Samir came to the team, he knew who would be in the squad, so why did he agree in advance? This side of the issue should also be mentioned. When a coach comes, he must either form his squad or play football according to the squad he has. Each coach forms a squad that suits his playing style.

- Neftchi has been missing out on European cups for the second year in a row. Do you think this can be fair for the team?

- I don’t believe it can continue like this. Neftchi is considered the flagship of the country, one of our long-established teams. First, they must solve the problems within the club. In this case, they will still be able to fight for high places. But as long as there is Qarabag in this championship, all teams, including Neftchi, will fight for the next places.

- What do you think, which team will be the owner of the cup?

- Qarabag had no rivals in the national championship even when it played in both the championship and the European Cups. Imagine that now the team will decide the championship and put all its strength into the cup. What do you think the result can be expected in this case? When the championship starts, it is necessary to give the first place to Qarabag in advance so that other teams can fight for the second and third places. In any case, Qarabag will be the champion in the end. I think they will do the Golden Double this year too.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

